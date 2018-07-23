Dunwoody Police are asking the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of embezzling money and property from his elderly parents.

David R. Haase, 52, was last seen leaving his parents’ home in their black Subaru Legacy, Georgia tag DC76Z1, according to a police press release. Haase is from New York and has family in Pennsylvania but could be in the Ellijay or Dawsonville area, according to Sgt. Robert Parsons.

Haase is out on bond from DeKalb County on a similar incident against his parents, Parsons said in the press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925.