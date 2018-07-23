Livable Buckhead has set the date for its annual “PARK(ing) Day” event for Sept. 14. The event celebrates making an area less car-oriented, at least temporarily, to get people thinking about parks in an urban environment.

Participants in the event typically include local businesses, corporations, nonprofits and neighborhood associations who build creative installations that fill a parking space in the Lenox Square mall.

The event is set for Sept. 14th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lenox Square parking lot at 3393 Peachtree Road.

Livable Buckhead has planned a workshop to help participants brainstorm ideas for their space. The workshop is planned for July 26 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at ASW Distillery, 199 Armour Dr., the release said.

“As an organization that is working every day to add more green space in Buckhead, it’s a lot of fun for us to see the playful creativity of our local community on display,” said Denise Starling, the executive director of Livable Buckhead, in the release.

PARK(ing) Day registration is $150. Nonprofit organizations are eligible for a discounted registration fee of $50 and individuals for $25, according to the release.

For more information, visit livablebuckhead.org.