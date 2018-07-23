The runoff primary Election Day is Tuesday, July 24, where voters will select party nominees in some high-profile races, including the Republican race for governor and a Democratic contender in the local 6th Congressional District. State judgeships in DeKalb and Fulton counties will be decided as well.

The runoff follows the May 22 primary election. A runoff race of major local interest is in the 6th Congressional District, which represents parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Democrats Kevin Abel and Lucy McBath are vying to be their party’s nominee against Republican incumbent Karen Handel.

The runoff also will decide two nonpartisan races: two state Superior Court judgeships, one in DeKalb County and one in Fulton County. The Fulton race, between Kevin Farmer and Fani Willis, has drawn local attention, as the candidates actively campaigned in Sandy Springs.

For the Reporter’s Voters Guide to the 6th Congressional District runoff and the Fulton Superior Court judge race, including answers to questions about policies and background, click here.

The most publicized race in the runoff is the bitter contest between Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp for the Republican nomination in the governor’s race, with the winner facing Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams on the November general election ballot. The runoff also will determine the Republican nominees for lieutenant governor and secretary of state.

The Democratic runoff also will determine a nominee for state school superintendent.

Voters can choose to vote on the Democratic or Republican primary ballots, which also include the nonpartisan races, regardless of their own affiliation – with one big exception: If you voted on a party ballot in the May 22 primary, you must vote on that same party’s runoff ballot. Voters also can choose a nonpartisan ballot that has only the nonpartisan races – in this case, only the races for the state court judgeships.

To see the sample ballots in DeKalb County, click here; and for sample ballots in Fulton County, click here. For information on your voting registration status, polling place and similar information, see the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” here.