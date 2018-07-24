Grubb Properties is planning to come back to the Dunwoody City Council with a mixed-use plan for nearly 20 acres at 41, 47 and 53 Perimeter Center East. The developer withdrew a version of the plan earlier this year.

Grubb will hold a public meeting on July 31 from 6 to 7 p.m. at 47 Perimeter Center East, Suite 530. It will seek rezoning from Office Industrial to PC-2 (Perimeter Center subarea 2) for a project with offices, retail, housing and an open park area.

Grubb went through a rezoning process for the same property earlier this year, but in March decided to withdraw its request after it appeared the City Council was ready to vote the project down. If the council voted to deny the project, the developer would have to wait two years before bringing it back to the City Council.

Grubb Properties originally proposed constructing six residential buildings with a total of 1,200 units and a 19-story office tower. The project was planned to be built out in several phases over 10 to 15 years and included four parking decks and 12,000 square feet of new retail on the ground level of the buildings, along with a central 2-acre park and trails and bike paths. Total residential and commercial space totaled more than 1 million square feet.

To try to appease the council’s concerns in March about density and the number of apartments, Grubb Properties proposed to scale back the project considerably and build only one highrise building with 198 apartments. The apartments would be converted into condominiums five years after pulling permits to build. The council was not appeased, leading the developer to withdraw its request.