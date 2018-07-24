The July 24 primary runoff set up races for the upcoming Nov. 6 election, deciding who will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Karen Handel. DeKalb and Fulton judges were also elected.

U.S. House of Representatives District 6

In a runoff between two Democratic candidates, gun control advocate Lucy McBath beat technology businessman Kevin Abel. With 98 percent of precincts reporting, McBath had won 53.5 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results provided by the state.

McBath will face incumbent Republican Rep. Karen Handel, who won the seat in last year’s special election. Last year’s election drew nationwide attention and millions of dollars in donations.

The 6th Congressional District includes parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs as well as sections of north Fulton and Cobb counties.

Fulton County Superior Court judge

Kevin Farmer, a Clayton County prosecutor and longtime Sandy Springs resident, beat Fani Willis, who is best known as the lead prosecutor on the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal case. With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Farmer received 55 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results. In this race, no November election will be held and Farmer has been elected the new judge, filling an open seat.

DeKalb County Superior Court judge

LaTisha Dear-Jackson defeated Tunde Akinyele in the race for the open court seat. Dear-Jackson won 55 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. This is the final election for this nonpartisan race.

Georgia Governor

Secretary of State Brian Kemp defeated Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle in the Republican runoff for the governor seat. Kemp, who had been endorsed by President Donald Trump, won the runoff with almost 70 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams, who won her party’s nomination outright in May, in the November election.