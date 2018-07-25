The recently formed Dunwoody Bar Association will hold its first meeting on Thursday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 a.m. at Another Broken Egg Café, 4745 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The featured speaker is Mayor Denis Shortal.

Officers for the new bar association are: Co-Presidents Andrea S. Hirsch and Eileen J. Shuman; Vice President George Fox; Secretary Neil Wilcove; Treasurer Ryan Schwartz; and Members at Large Lynn Goldman, Ashley Wine and Erin S. Stone.

The organization will hold its first annual luncheon on Oct. 3 at 11:45 a.m. featuring Georgia Supreme Court Justice David Nahmias, a Dunwoody resident. The site for the lunch is still to be determined.

The organization is open to lawyers who live or work in the city. For more information, visit dunwoodybarassociation.org.

0Shares