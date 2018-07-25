The recently formed Dunwoody Bar Association will hold its first meeting on Thursday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 a.m. at Another Broken Egg Café, 4745 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The featured speaker is Mayor Denis Shortal.

Officers for the new bar association are: Co-Presidents Andrea S. Hirsch and Eileen J. Shuman; Vice President George Fox; Secretary Neil Wilcove; Treasurer Ryan Schwartz; and Members at Large Lynn Goldman, Ashley Wine and Erin S. Stone.

The organization will hold its first annual luncheon on Oct. 3 at 11:45 a.m. featuring Georgia Supreme Court Justice David Nahmias, a Dunwoody resident. The site for the lunch is still to be determined.

The organization is open to lawyers who live or work in the city. For more information, visit dunwoodybarassociation.org.