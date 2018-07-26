Work has started on Dunwoody’s intersection improvements at Mount Vernon Road at Vermack Road and Manhasset Drive with lane closures taking place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After public schools open on Monday, Aug. 6, lane closures will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The project includes improved traffic signal timing, new sidewalks and crosswalks and new turn lanes on Mount Vernon and Vermack.

Dozens of trees were cut down at the intersection in February as the work on the intersection project began with utility relocation and construction work.

The project dates back to 2013 and was identified as a “high priority” project in the city’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan. Mount Vernon Road is one of the primary east-west corridors in the city and Vermack Road provides access to Dunwoody High School and Vanderlyn Elementary School.