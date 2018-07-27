An alleged gang member was formally charged in July with assaulting an FBI agent in a Jan. 5 Sandy Springs arrest where the defendant allegedly dragged the agent from a truck and was shot.

Cedrick Hill, 26, of Marietta was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 17 and arraigned on July 26, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. No trial date has been set.

Last fall, Hill was among 30 alleged members of a drug-trafficking gang called the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods who were indicted on federal conspiracy charges. On Jan. 5, an FBI agent found Hill in the lobby of the Wyndham Atlanta Galleria hotel on Powers Ferry Road and attempted an arrest.

According to new details released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hill allegedly fled the hotel and got into his truck, with the pursuing agent becoming “lodged in the driver’s side door.” Hill alleged sped away and hit another vehicle in the hotel parking lot, crushing the agent against it. The agent’s arm and upper leg were broken. The agent responded by shooting Hill twice, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Hill allegedly continued to drive out of the parking lot and over I-285, dragging the FBI agent and finally releasing him at the side of a road. Hill allegedly then drove back to the hotel and collapsed. Hill survived the shooting.

The unnamed FBI agent is “recovering from his injuries and will have his day in court for this blatant attack on a federal officer,” said Murang Pak, the acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Atlanta office, in a press release.

Earlier this year, Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone told the City Council that his department’s new body cameras had provided “instrumental” evidence to the FBI in the arrest case.