The annual Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival is moving to City Springs this October after years at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park, as another big event comes to Sandy Springs’ new civic center.

Expected to draw 3,000 attendees, the Oct. 21 festival will feature a juried competition of barbecue that is kept kosher – meaning it meets Jewish dietary laws – and tastings that are open to attendees. This year’s version will debut a chili competition as well.

“We’re really excited about our new City Springs location,” said Jody Pollack, the festival’s executive director, in a press release. “It’s a beautiful location, and we hope it will bring out people who love kosher barbecue and want to check out Sandy Springs’ new downtown. With our teams barbecuing all night long before the event, we hope the aromas will waft over all the adjoining neighborhoods and encourage people to follow their noses.”

The Kosher BBQ Festival, celebrating its sixth installment, started at Sandy Springs’ Congregation B’Nai Torah before becoming established at Brook Run Park. For more information about the barbecue festival, see theatlantakosherbbq.com.

Located at 1 Galambos Way, City Springs combines a City Hall, a park, apartments, shops, restaurants and a large Performing Arts Center, which will have a grand opening in August. The complex has been opening in stages this year. The Heritage Sandy Springs Farmers Market and the Sandy Springs Festival are among the other major events that are moving to City Springs this year.

The city of Dunwoody recently placed an attendance cap and higher fees on events in Brook Run Park to reduce and mitigate wear and tear.