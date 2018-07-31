Nine St. Martin’s Episcopal School middle school students have returned from a two-week program in Panama City, Panama.

The program is part of the Brookhaven school’s inaugural exchange program. In the fall, Panamanian students will stay with St. Martin’s host families, according to the press release.

Participants stayed with families from partner school Colegio Episcopal de Panama (CEP) for two weeks in June. Students volunteered at an orphanage and visited the Panama Canal and the city’s historic area, the release said.

The students were accompanied by four St. Martin’s faculty and staff members, including Head of School Dr. Luis Ottley, an alumni of CEP. Also in attendance were fluent Spanish speakers Middle School Principal Tony Shaffer and St. Martin’s graduate Olivia Haas, the release said.