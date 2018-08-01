From Brookhaven Police reports dated July 8 through July 15. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

1900 block of Cobblestone Circle — On July 8, in the morning, an entering auto incident was reported.

1500 block of Nancy Creek Drive — On July 8, at noon, items were stolen from a car.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 8, in the afternoon, a bicycle was stolen.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 8, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 8, at night, items were stolen from a car.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 9, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary to a non-residence was reported.

Assault

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On July 8, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On July 9, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On July 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

Arrests

1200 block of Reserve Drive — On July 8, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

4100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to maintain lane.

2700 block of Drew Valley Road — On July 8, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On July 9, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1000 block of Town Boulevard — On July 9, after midnight, three people were arrested and accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

1800 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 9, in the early morning, a wanted man was located.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On July 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1800 block of Briarwood Road — On July 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On July 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On July 9, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On July 9, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On July 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1500 block of Lake Hearn Drive — On July 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 10, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On July 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On July 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On July 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On July 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On July 11, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On July 11, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On July 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On July 12, in the early morning, two people were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 12, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On July 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

300 block of Buford Highway — On July 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 13, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of burglary.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On July 13, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On July 13, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

3500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On July 13, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On July 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of excessive speeding.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On July 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 15, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended registration.

Other Incidents

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On July 12, in the afternoon, an officer responded to an animal complaint.