The following information from June 28 through July 5 was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
400 block of Plasamour Place — June 28
2200 block of Lenox Road — June 29
1100 block of Liberty Parkway — June 29
2200 block of Lenox Road — July 2
Burglary-Residence
600 block of Garson Drive — June 28
1700 block of Northside Drive — June 29
7100 block of Chastain Drive — June 29
1900 block of Monroe Drive — July 1
2300 block of Piedmont Road — July 3
2400 block of Parkland Drive — July 3
100 block of Nacoochee Drive — July 3
3200 block of Northside Parkway — July 5
Burglary-Non-Residence
2100 block of Piedmont Road — June 28
500 block of Main Street — July 1
1900 block of Peachtree Road — July 3
1900 block of Peachtree Road — July 3
1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — July 3
Robbery
3300 block of Peachtree Road — July 4
Larceny
Between June 28 and July 5, there were 61 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 29 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were 10 reported incidents of auto theft between June 28 and July 5.