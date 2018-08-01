The following information from June 28 through July 5 was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

400 block of Plasamour Place — June 28

2200 block of Lenox Road — June 29

1100 block of Liberty Parkway — June 29

2200 block of Lenox Road — July 2

Burglary-Residence

600 block of Garson Drive — June 28

1700 block of Northside Drive — June 29

7100 block of Chastain Drive — June 29

1900 block of Monroe Drive — July 1

2300 block of Piedmont Road — July 3

2400 block of Parkland Drive — July 3

100 block of Nacoochee Drive — July 3

3200 block of Northside Parkway — July 5

Burglary-Non-Residence

2100 block of Piedmont Road — June 28

500 block of Main Street — July 1

1900 block of Peachtree Road — July 3

1900 block of Peachtree Road — July 3

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — July 3

Robbery

3300 block of Peachtree Road — July 4

Larceny

Between June 28 and July 5, there were 61 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 29 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were 10 reported incidents of auto theft between June 28 and July 5.