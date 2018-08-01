From Dunwoody Police reports dated July 8 through July 15. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 8, in the morning, items were reported missing from a car.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On July 8, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

1900 block of Equestrian Court — On July 9, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On July 9, in the morning, items were reported missing.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On July 9, in the morning, items were reported missing.

200 block of Asbury Commons — On July 9, in the morning, a non-forced entry burglary to a residence was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On July 9, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On July 9, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On July 9, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On July 9, in the evening, four individuals reported items missing from their cars.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On July 9, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On July 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On July 9, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4600 block of Equestrian Way — On July 10, in the early morning, items were reported missing from a car.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 10, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Tilly Mill Road — On July 11, after midnight, three parties reported items stolen from their cars.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On July 11, in the early morning, items were stolen from a building.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 11, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 12, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 13, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 13, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On July 9, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Arrests

2000 block of Peeler Road — On July 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On July 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of statutory rape.

Chamblee-Dunwoody Road/Cotillion Drive — On July 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 9, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 9, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction.

Perimeter Center West/Perimeter Center Place — On July 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 11, in the morning, two women were arrested and accused of violating probation.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On July 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of forging a check.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On July 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On July 13, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center East — On July 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

Other Incidents

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On July 8, in the early morning, a hit-and-run accident was reported.

100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 11, at night, a driver was cited for driving without insurance.

4600 block of Winters Chapel Road — On July 11, at night, a driver was cited for driving without insurance.