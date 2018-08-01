Steve Rose, who runs the Citizens on Patrol and volunteer units, provided the following information. The following incidents and arrests represent some, but not all, of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police between July 2 and July 12.

Burglary

500 block of Cutwater Trail— On July 2, the resident reported someone went into the garage overnight and took a bicycle, described as a Specialized Ariel Sport mountain bike valued at $700. Their Ford Escape, parked in the driveway, was also rummaged through and a door left ajar. The suspect had opened the garage door.

100 block of River Springs Drive — On July 5, the resident indicated she was out of town when a neighbor called to say her dog had gotten out of the home. She returned home to discover that several items were missing from the home. No signs of forced entry were found and no crime scene was evident following the cleanup by the resident.

500 block of Windridge Drive — On July 9, the resident said between 11:20 a.m. and 7:40 p.m. someone entered her apartment through a window (forced) on the second level. She reported several items taken.

8600 block of Brandon Ridge Drive — On July 10, the resident reported her front door had been forced open between 10 and 10:30 a.m. The burglars ransacked the second level of the home and at some point, located a safe that they forced from the flooring where it had been bolted into. They carried the safe to the top of the stairs and then let it roll down the stairs, which caused damage to the stairs and wall. Apparently, they took the safe without checking the lower level of the home, evident by two computers left untouched. Two firearms inside the safe and the safe are missing. This burglary is similar to another that was reported about two miles away.

5000 block of Whitner Drive — On July 10, the resident reported a call to 911 that two men were on his front porch, looking into the home. The responding officers found forced entry to the front door. Several items were reported taken.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On July 11, the complainant said he was gone from 10 p.m. on the 10th to 4:10 p.m. on the 11th. Someone forced

his front door open by prying above and below the deadbolt with a tool similar to a Halligan tool, causing major damage to the door and frame. His Xbox game system was taken, three Movado watches, eight bracelets, two necklaces, a couple of laptops and some other things.

8300 block of Roswell Road — On July 11, the resident said he and another man were inside the apartment bedroom and on the computer. He later left, as did the other man. The resident returned around 4 a.m. and found that his Omega watch was gone as was some liquid vape. He found that a side window to his sunroom had been removed after being broken. He said the other man is homeless and can be found sleeping under a café at night. He of course, suspects the other man is the suspect.

Robbery

5800 block of Kingsport Drive — On July 2, the victim said she works as a leasing agent at the complex. She told officers she was checking a vacant apartment and was inside one of the bedrooms when she turned around to find a man described as about six-feet, wearing a white shirt and jeans. The man struck her in the face, knocking her to the ground. The man then grabbed her purse and fled. She told the cops that she had just received her child support payment and had $1,700 cash in the purse, as well as a debit card, medical insurance cards and her work visa.

8300 block of Roswell Road — On July 5, a woman approached an officer at the QuikTrip Store and told him the Exxon had been robbed. The complainant told the officer the suspect was a male in a red shirt who had a gun. The officer drove to the scene, where he found two Exxon employees who told him that they were inside the store doing a shift change when a man came into the store. They described him about 50 years old, about 6-foot-4, and 165 pounds. The man wanted to redeem a scratch-off ticket. They told him they were changing shifts and he would have to wait.

The man pulled what appeared to be an old, rusty .38 snub-nose and came around the counter. He took about $300 and then tried to usher the two employees to the cooler. One of the employees suddenly reached for his personal gun that was under a counter, causing the suspect to flee from the store.

100 block of Cliftwood Drive — On July 7, a woman reported that around 8:25 p.m., she was in her car, inside the ground floor of the parking deck. She told cops she was in her car about 20 minutes when she saw a black GMC SUV come into the deck and then turn around behind her. Two men were in the SUV. The driver got out, pulled a gun, and demanded her purse by way of saying, “Give me your purse, [expletive]!” The suspect reached inside, took her purse, and then re-entered his SUV. As he drove off, she chased him for a short distance before he nearly hit her with the vehicle. The victim was not injured.

Theft

8100 block of Roswell Road — On July 2, a woman reported that she attended a meeting around 4 p.m. About 45 minutes later, she discovered her wallet missing. Two transactions had already completed on her debit card at the nearby QuikTrip store on Roswell Road, totaling just under $300. The victim recalled walking to the front of the meeting room while leaving her purse in her chair.

600 block of Old Cobblestone Drive — On July 3, the resident reported someone stole mail from his mailbox on May 28. A bank card was stolen. He reviewed his video and found that the suspect was in a white Chevy four-door sedan with the tag removed.

500 block of Northridge Road — On July 3, the resident told police someone forced a padlock off a utility trailer and removed several tools from it.

600 block of Preston Woods Drive — On July 4, the resident said sometime between midnight and 7 a.m., someone removed his Audi A6 from the parking space in front of his apartment. The car was locked. A rummaged-through backpack, belonging to the victim, was found nearby.

1500 block Summit Springs Drive — On July 5, the resident reported that a guy named “John,” whom she met on a dating website, POF or Plenty of Fish, stole her car. They went to her apartment and according to her, she fell asleep around 9 p.m. and woke about two hours later. John and her car were gone. She does not know John’s last name (probably “Smith”) nor where he lives, etc. She added his online dating info did not contain a photo. She said she didn’t really know where she picked up, but it was somewhere near LaVista Road.