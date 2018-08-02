The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber will be hosting a private meeting Aug. 7 with local business owners as part of a “Dunwoody Village Overlay Solution Group” to discuss potential changes to the overlay. The meeting will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Chamber’s office, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 225.



“The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber believes that since these changes will directly affect businesses we want to provide a space for them to speak candidly and openly about their thoughts and ideas concerning the overlay. [We] believe that getting input from them will put us in a better position to advocate for them,” Chamber President and CEO Stephanie Freeman said in a press release.

The meeting will only be open to the local business owners. The general public and media will not be allowed in, according to the Chamber.

Dunwoody Village, long the heart of the community, is now also the center of a cultural debate on whether it should keep its “Williamsburg” architectural style or open to a modern look and feel.

City planning officials presented to the Planning Commission on July 10 a revised Dunwoody Village Overlay rewrite that essentially erases the renowned architectural standards commonly known as the Williamsburg style that has been in place since the early 1970s.

The proposed changes are coming at the same time developers Crim and Associates is seeking a special land use permit to construct a contemporary/industrial building at 5419 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, the visible corner in the overlay where an old car wash was located in recent years.

Freeman said input from the business owners will help shape the Chamber’s pro-business advocacy position to be presented at the Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 14.

For more information, call 678-244-9700.