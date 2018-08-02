A sculpture donated by a historic garden club will be unveiled at Sandy Springs’ Marsh Creek Rain Garden Park on Aug. 10.

The wrought-iron sculpture “Heron and Daffodil” was created by Andrew Crawford, who grew up in the city’s Riverside West neighborhood and attended the Rhode Island School of Design, according to a city press release.

The sculpture was given to the city by the Riverside West Garden Club, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. Earlier this year, Mayor Rusty Paul and the City Council honored the club with a proclamation.

The unveiling at the 100 Johnson Ferry Road park is open to the public and starts at 10 a.m. Parking is very limited at the park and walking is encouraged. The park is a short distance from the City Springs civic center.