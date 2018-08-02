A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the armed robbery and shooting last month near the Capital City Club bordering Brookhaven and Buckhead that resulted in the death of one person.

Torrus Fleetwood, 20, was arrested Aug. 2 and is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Atlanta Police. Fleetwood is believed to be the driver of the car used during an armed robbery and shooting on July 8.

Four wedding guests were robbed at gunpoint July 8 while waiting for a car after a wedding at the club, which is located on the Brookhaven and Buckhead border at 53 West Brookhaven Drive. One victim, Christian Broder, followed the suspect and was shot, according to police. Broder died from his injuries on July 21.

Police arrested 17-year-old Jayden Myrick on July 13, charging him with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, APD said in a press release. Police planned to upgrade his charges to murder following Broder’s death.