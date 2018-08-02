A southern piece of Peachtree Road was dedicated to the founder of the Shepherd Center, a Buckhead-based rehabilitation hospital, July 31.

The Georgia Department of Transportation held a ceremony July 31 to dedicate the segment of the road between Peachtree Battle Avenue to the Amtrak Peachtree Station as J. Harold Shepherd Parkway.

The hospital is located along that stretch at 2020 Peachtree Road.

Shepherd and his wife Alana Shepherd founded the hospital in 1975 after their son James was paralyzed in a beach accident. The hospital treats train patients with brain or spinal injuries.

The dedication was authorized in an ordinance by state Reps. Beth Beskin and Marie Metze, who both represent the area.

Officials in attendance included Gov. Nathan Deal, Metze, Beskin, Rep. Deborah Silcox, Rep. Patty Bentley, Sen. Gail Davenport and Russell McMurry, GDOT commissioner, among others, according to a Shepherd Center press release.