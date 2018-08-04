Will the “buc” shuttle keep running in Buckhead? A study will look at whether its performance is good enough to continue.

The Buckhead Community Improvement District at its July 25 board meeting approved a $49,369 contract with consulting group Stantec to study the shuttle service.

The service was started in 2003 with federal funding. It is funded by the CID and managed by Livable Buckhead, which was founded to run the shuttle and originally called the Buckhead Area Transportation Management Association.

The study will look at new technology, including introduction of rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, demographic changes and the findings of the “Buckhead REdeFINED” master plan, said Denise Starling, the executive director of Livable Buckhead, at a previous meeting.

“It’s time to take a look at it,” Starling said.

The shuttle’s routes and operating hours were previously cut back in 2011 and 2015.

The CID also extended the shuttle’s operating contract until December 2018, when the study will be completed, for $104,000.

In other CID news:

Funding for wider South Fork bridge design

The CID approved $200,000 to fund improvements it wants to see made to the South Fork Conservancy’s bridge design.

The conservancy is building multiuse trails along the South Fork of Peachtree Creek, which runs between Buckhead and Emory University. The organization plans to eventually connect its trails to PATH400, the BeltLine and Brookhaven’s Peachtree Creek Greenway.

It unveiled a design for a bridge at the confluence of these trails in April 2018.

The CID is committing funding to contribute to a new design that would widen the bridge from eight to 10 feet, which the CID believes is necessary to accommodate anticipated use, said Denise Starling, the executive director of Livable Buckhead.

The funding is contingent on the conservancy raising the remaining needed funds for the estimated construction cost of $2.38 million, said Jim Durrett, the executive director of the CID.

Although the bridge would be outside the CID’s official boundaries, Durrett said the district is allowed to fund design and engineering of projects as long as they would serve the district.

New crosswalk outside Charlie Loudermilk Park

The CID is considering adding a new crosswalk outside Charlie Loudermilk Park to create easier pedestrian access to the park nestled in a busy intersection.

Tony Peters, the capital projects implementation manager, said that park visitors are often darting through the road because there is only one crosswalk that connects to the triangle-shaped park.

The board approved $20,000 to fund a study by Kimley-Horn to determine if a new crosswalk at Sardis Way and Roswell Road was possible or would help.

PATH400 gets green light for next segment

PATH400 has received approval from rail company Norfolk Southern Corporation to move forward with a trail segment that runs near an active rail line.

This piece of the 5.2-mile multiuse trail will run behind Lenox Square mall.

While waiting on the approval, construction has fallen about seven months behind schedule, Starling said.

Construction should begin within one month, she said.

Millage rate approved

The CID again approved a millage rate of three mills, the rate the district has levied since at least 2013.

The 2018 assessed value of property in the district is over $2.4 billion, according to the CID. The CID revenue is expected to be $7.2 million, an 18 percent increase over last year, according to the district.