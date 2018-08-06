The Atlanta Department of City Planning will hold another public meeting on Aug. 18 to provide input on proposed zoning ordinance changes.

The proposed changes are part of phase two of “quick fixes” the city wants to make the zoning ordinance. The changes are easy fixes the city can make to improve the ordinance while it waits for a full rewrite that will come in three to five years.

Changes include allowing accessory dwelling units, or “tiny houses,” in the R-4 zoning district; altering transitional height plane requirements; creating missing “middle housing”; and creating neighborhood design standards, among others.

The meeting will be held at the Buckhead Branch Library, 269 Buckhead Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.