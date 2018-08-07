From Brookhaven Police reports dated July 22 through July 29. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On July 22, at noon, items were reported missing from a car.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 22, in the evening, a shoplifting incident occurred.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On July 22, in the evening, a theft by taking auto was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On July 23, in the early morning, a robbery at a residence involving a gun was reported.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On July 23, in the morning, an entering auto incident was reported.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On July 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On July 23, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a car.

2100 block of Colonial Drive — On July 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

1200 block of Pine Ridge Road — On July 23, in the evening, an entering auto incident was reported.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On July 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

3200 block of Buford Highway — On July 22, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

2200 block of Weldonberry Drive — On July 22, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On July 22, in the evening, an aggravated assault involving a gun was reported.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On July 23, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On July 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On July 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

Arrests

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On July 22, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

Buford Highway/Clairmont Road — On July 22, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of following too closely.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 22, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On July 22, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On July 23, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On July 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On July 23, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On July 24, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of a suspended registration.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On July 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of a suspended registration.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On July 24, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Roxboro Road — On July 24, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On July 25, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3700 block of Bailey Road — On July 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a firearm or knife while attempting to commit a crime.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On July 25, in the evening, two men were arrested and accused of forgery in the third degree.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On July 25, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On July 25, at night, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking auto, criminal damage and marijuana possession.