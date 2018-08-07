The Buckhead Heritage Society will host a discussion on the long-defunct Limelight nightclub that was located at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads.

The club was in operation from 1980 to 1987 was often referred to as the “Studio 54 of the South,” according to the society. The Limelight featured a glass dance floor, a snow machine, a confetti machine, a fog machine and a movie theater that aired black-and-white films. Celebrities like Burt Reynolds, Rod Stewart, Andy Warhol, Eartha Kitt and Ann-Margaret were entertained in the green room, the society said.

Guy D’Alema, who worked at the club, will share stories and photos from his recent book “Limelight…in a Sixtieth of a Second.”

The event will be held Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Sanctuary Night Club, located at 3209 Paces Ferry Place. Tickets, available online at buckheadheritage.com, are $10 for Buckhead Heritage Society members or $20 for non-members. For more information, contact Richard Waterhouse at 404-267-9447 or rwaterhouse@buckheadheritage.com.