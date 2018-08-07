From Dunwoody Police reports dated July 22 through July 29. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-

Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 22, in the evening, a larceny incident was reported.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Road — On July 23, in the early morning, a robbery was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 23, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 23, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Dunwoody Park — On July 23, at night, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving property.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road —On July 24, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road —On July 24, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of North Peachtree Road — On July 24, in the evening, two incidents of items missing from vehicles were reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 24, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On July 25, in the afternoon, items were stolen from a vehicle.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 25, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

500 block of Old Branch Court — On July 25, in the evening, a no-forced entry burglary to a residence.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On July 25, at night, items were removed from a car.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 26, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 26, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On July 26, in the afternoon, items were reported missing from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 26, a theft was reported in the afternoon.

3100 block of Garrard Place — On July 27, in the morning, a theft was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On July 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 26, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.

Arrests

2000 block of Pernoshal Court — On July 22, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of failing to appear.

1400 block of Cedarhurst Drive — On July 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of five larcenies from vehicles and a burglary to a residence.

I-285/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Olde Perimeter Way — On July 22, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of improper lane usage.

4500 block of Dunwoody Club Road — On July 23, at midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of speeding.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On July 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On July 24, in the early morning, three people were arrested and accused of fraud.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On July 24, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On July 25, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On July 25, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of opium possession.

1200 block of Meadow Lane — On July 25, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

4500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 27, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of forging a check.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On July 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On July 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.