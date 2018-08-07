A free outdoor screening of the movie “The Incredibles” will be hosted Aug. 25 at Dunwoody’s recently renovated Donaldson-Bannister Farm.

The “Flick ‘n Chick On The Farm” movie screening, starting at 7:30 p.m., will include a superhero costume contest, tours of farm, and Chick-fil-A meals for sale along with an appearance by the fast-food company’s cow mascot. The event is sponsored by the city of Dunwoody and the Dunwoody Preservation Trust.

The farm, at 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, dates to around 1870 and includes a historic house and grounds. After years of work, it opened in May as the city’s newest public park.

For more information, see dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.