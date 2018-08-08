The Atlanta Audubon Society has received a grant to fund programs aimed at increasing diversity in its organization.

The organization, which is located at Buckhead’s Blue Heron Nature Preserve, will use the grant to fund an internship in partnership with the Greening Youth Foundation, a local organization that works with minority youth interested in the environment. The society also plans to work with Atlanta’s historic Washington Park to install a bird-friendly garden, it said in a press release.

The $23,950 grant was awarded by the National Audubon Society for equity, diversity, and inclusiveness work in Atlanta, said Dottie Head, Atlanta Audubon’s communications director, in an email.

The annual internship will have young adults work on outreach programs and help certify areas as wildlife sanctuaries, the release said.