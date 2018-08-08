City Springs has added former “Saturday Night Live” star and comedian Rob Schneider to its debut season lineup.

Schneider, who has since starred in the Netflix docu-series ‘”Real Rob” and “The Waterboy,” is set to perform Sept. 28, according to a press release.

The Performing Arts Center is part of Sandy Springs’ new civic center, City Springs. The PAC is set to have its grand opening Aug. 11 with City Springs Day and a performance by Branford Marsalis Quartet, with grand opening performances running until Aug. 19.

Tickets for Schneider’s performance in the Byers Theatre go on sale Aug. 10. For more information, see citysprings.com.