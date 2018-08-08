Sandy Springs has postponed the unveiling of a sculpture donated by a historic garden club at Marsh Creek Rain Garden Park.

Originally set for Aug. 10, the city has had to cancel the ceremony due to “unforeseen circumstances,” city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said.

A new date has not yet been determined, Kraun said in an email.

The wrought-iron sculpture “Heron and Daffodil” was created by Andrew Crawford, who grew up in the city’s Riverside West neighborhood and attended the Rhode Island School of Design, according to a city press release.

The sculpture was given to the city by the Riverside West Garden Club, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. Earlier this year, Mayor Rusty Paul and the City Council honored the club with a proclamation.