Dunwoody Police are seeking a suspect in a smash-and-grab diamond robbery on Aug. 9.

Police say the suspect entered the Jared the Galleria of Jewelry store at 4503 Ashford-Dunwoody Road in Perimeter Center around 4:45 p.m. and used a hammer to smash open a case containing loose diamonds. The suspect allegedly stole three to four diamonds and went outside, where he gave the diamonds to a second suspect. The suspects ran towards Perimeter Center East.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5-feet-9-inches to 6 feet tall, 170 to 180 pounds, with a “distinct, raised, dark blemish” on his right arm. He was wearing a black ball cap, black sweatshirt, white shoes, and gray pants with white stripes down the sides.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Dunwoody Police Detective Tim Waldron at timothy.waldron@dunwoodyga.gov or 678-382-6911. Tips can be made anonymously via dunwoodypolice.com or by texting a message starting with “DPDTIPS” to 274-637.