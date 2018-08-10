Local artists and performers will join Sandy Springs for its first “City Springs Day” Aug. 11, a part of the new civic center’s theater grand opening.

The day-long celebration will include performances by the Atlanta Opera, Act3 Productions, Atlanta Ballet 2, Dance It Off, Roswell Dance Theatre and Franklin Pond Chamber Music. Musician, actor, street performer Nick Demeris will lead group singing.

The celebration comes as City Springs prepares to open the Performing Arts Center’s Byers Theatre, which will open with performances by Branford Marsalis, a National Geographic seminar, Sutton and the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival.

City Springs is located at 1 Galambos Way. For more information on dates and times, visit citysprings.com.