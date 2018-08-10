Sandy Springs’ new design for intersection changes at Spalding Drive and Pitts Road include new turn lanes and sidewalks.

The proposal would add a new right-hand turn lane on eastbound Pitts Road. A new through lane would be added on eastbound Spalding Drive to create a left-hand turn lane, according to a presentation at the Aug. 7 City Council work session.

Both streets currently have two lanes there, with Pitts ending at Spalding in a wide, Y-shaped intersection with a traffic light.

New sidewalks would be added to both roads, the presentation said.

The intersection is one of many around Sandy Springs targeted for improvement under a transportation special local option sales tax. It is often congested with drivers waiting to take a left turn, and it has a high rate of car accidents, Joe Gillis, the TPLOST project manager said.

The plan would require acquiring right of way from eight parcels, he said.

A new crosswalk would be added across Spalding Drive to accommodate students taking the school bus, Gillis said.

Under the current proposal, a homeowner’s driveway would need to be relocated. A retaining wall would have to be added in front of several other parcels, he said.

The council approved moving forward with the current design. The schedule plans to have the design finalized in October. A cost estimate will be determined during that process, city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said.

Right of way would be acquired between December and May 2019. Utility relocation would begin in August 2019 before the planned construction start in November 2019, according to the presentation.