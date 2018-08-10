The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closure

Aug. 10-11: Northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, detour on Abernathy Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Aug. 12-13: Southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, detour on Glenridge Connector, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Aug. 14-17: Northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, detour on Abernathy Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Aug. 17-19: Northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, detour on Abernathy Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Aug. 10-11: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Aug. 13-17: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody and Peachtree Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Aug. 15-17: Westbound between Ga. 400 to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Aug. 15-17: Eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have period traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.