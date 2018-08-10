Two suspects in the Aug. 5 triple shooting outside a Buford Highway nightclub have been identified and charged, police announced. But they have not been arrested and police believe they have fled.

Humberto Lorenzo Barcenas, 21, of Brookhaven, and Enrique Segura Diaz, 19, of Atlanta, were each charged with felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a press release.

Barcenas and Diaz are not in custody and are believed to have fled – possibly to Mexico, the release said. They were last seen driving Diaz’s red, 1998 Acura Integra with the Georgia tag RKW5709. The car, seen in a surveillance video, has a gray front bumper and mismatched, after-market rims, the release said.

“They should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

Police responded to a call about a fight outside Acapulco Tropical in the 3300 block of Buford Highway in Northeast Plaza about 2 a.m. on Aug. 5, and reported multiple shots were fired.

Investigators believe the Barcenas and Diaz were involved in a dispute with other bar patrons, according to the release. The investigation indicates Segura drove as Barcenas fired the gun into an occupied taxi cab before turning back and shooting across the crowded parking lot, the release said.

Two victims are expected to survive, but one victim, identified by police as Kevin Carranza Acosta, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims were Javier Lira, 42, from Norcross and Paula Gaitan Romero, 45, of Chamblee. Two other passengers in the taxi were not injured, the release said.

Police do not know if the victims or suspects were inside Acapulco before the shooting started.

Anyone with information about the Aug. 5 shooting is asked to contact Brookhaven Police. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, and persons providing information may be eligible for a reward. Tips should be submitted online at: crimestoppersatlanta.org or by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).