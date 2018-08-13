The Sandy Springs City Council approved an agreement with the city of Brookhaven to increase the pool of off-duty police officers available to the assist with Transform I-285/400 project at its Aug. 7 meeting.

The Brookhaven Police Department will now assist with providing off-duty officers to help with traffic control and safety needs around the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Transform I-285/400 project, which includes building new roads and flyover ramps, according to the legislation.

The agreement is similar to the one struck with the city of Dunwoody in 2017.

Sandy Springs later found that the amount of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody off-duty officers would not be enough to handle requests from the contractor performing work on the project, according to a memo from Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone describing the need for the agreement.

The agreement with Brookhaven is needed to ensure “officers do not commit themselves to working long demanding shifts to the point that their on-duty job performance suffers or becomes unsafe,” DeSimone said in the memo.

At the same meeting, the city council approved a broader agreement with Brookhaven to assist each other with the major events requiring a large police presence. Examples of major events listed in the legislation included large protest demonstrations, aircraft disasters, fires, sporting events, parades and jail or prison escapes, among others.

The city council unanimously approved both agreements at the meeting.