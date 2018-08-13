A construction worker on the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange project was injured in an accident Aug. 13.

The worker was hospitalized, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. An I-285 exit ramp in the interchange was closed around 2:45 p.m. by the incident, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

GDOT did not immediately have details about the accident, according to spokesperson Natalie Dale.

“We are aware that a worker for our contractor working at the 285/400 interchange was injured in an accident on site and has been transported to the hospital,” said Dale in an email.

GDOT’s “Transform 285/400” project is reconstructing the highway interchange for improved traffic flow and safety. Work began last year, but has begun intensifying this year. The project is scheduled to finish in mid-2020.