The Dunwoody City Council at its Aug. 13 approved an amendment to an ordinance that prohibits the Planning Commission from deferring an application more than once.

The amendment follows the Planning Commission’s vote last month to defer indefinitely proposed changes to the Dunwoody Village Overlay, including easing restrictions on the commonly called “Williamsburg” style architecture to allow for flat roofs and other contemporary designs. The Planning Commission will take up the proposed changes to the overlay again at its Aug. 14 meeting.

The Planning Commission has also voted in the past to defer votes on other applications or zoning ordinances for several months, slowing the application from getting to the mayor and council for a final vote.

“This change would serve to accelerate the amendment, rezoning, and special land use processes by ensuring that applications are referred to the Mayor and City Council expeditiously, while easing the burden on citizens, developers, and staff,” Community Development Director Richard McLeod wrote in a memo.

If the Planning Commission fails to make a recommendation at the second meeting the item will be forwarded to the mayor and council without a recommendation, according to the revised ordinance.

An applicant and/or the property owner can ask the Planning Commission to defer an item for up to 90 days.