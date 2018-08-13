The Dunwoody City Council at its Aug. 13 approved an amendment to an ordinance that prohibits the Planning Commission from deferring an application more than once.
The amendment follows the Planning Commission’s vote last month to defer indefinitely proposed changes to the Dunwoody Village Overlay, including easing restrictions on the commonly called “Williamsburg” style architecture to allow for flat roofs and other contemporary designs. The Planning Commission will take up the proposed changes to the overlay again at its Aug. 14 meeting.
The Planning Commission has also voted in the past to defer votes on other applications or zoning ordinances for several months, slowing the application from getting to the mayor and council for a final vote.