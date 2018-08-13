MARTA’s senior director of transit-oriented development and real estate, Amanda Rhein, is leaving her post to lead the Atlanta Land Trust Collaborative, a nonprofit that focuses on creating and preserving permanent affordable housing.

The Atlanta Land Trust Collaborative announced on its website that Rhein will serve as its new executive director.

Rhein’s last day at MARTA will be Aug. 22, spokesperson Stephany Fisher said in an email. Rhein oversaw the development of transit-oriented developments at the Lindbergh and Dunwoody MARTA stations. She also was involved in the failed plan to bring a TOD to the Brookhaven MARTA Station, which the transit agency has said it plans to revive in the future.

Fisher said the current and future projects will proceed as normal and will be overseen by the directors of real estate and TOD until a new senior director is hired.

The ALTC was formed in 2009 by more than 30 public, private, nonprofit and community organizations including the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, the Atlanta Housing Association of Neighborhood-based Developers and the Annie E. Casey Foundation, according to BeltLine documents.

The ALTC was set up to help form land trusts in neighborhoods to provide access to affordable housing.

Rhein will represent the group on a steering committee for a Buckhead affordable housing study led by the Buckhead Community Improvement District and Livable Buckhead, the organizations announced in a press release Aug. 13.