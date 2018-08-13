PATH400, a multi-use trail running along Ga. 400 in Buckhead, won an award from a national transportation group Aug. 7.

The 5.2 mile multi-use trail received the award for Quality of Life/Community Development in the category of projects costing less than $25 million, an Aug. 10 press release said. It was awarded by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials during the 11th annual America’s Transportation Awards.

“The path was built on the right-of-way of Ga. 400, reclaiming what was previously a highway-only corridor and creating a multimodal trail by turning under-utilized gray infrastructure green,” the award said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation was the recipient of the award as a partner with the PATH Foundation, the Buckhead Community Improvement District and Livable Buckhead, which spearheads construction, on the project.

“PATH400 converted unused right of way property into something functional and beautiful, offering wonderful health and recreation benefits to the community,” said Meg Pirkle, Georgia DOT’s chief engineer in the release. “We are proud to have helped make this vision a reality.”

The multi-use trail is about halfway complete, with plans to eventually connect it to Sandy Springs.