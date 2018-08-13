A city-sponsored online survey of what residents would like to see in the Dunwoody Village Overlay will be followed up with a community charrette set for Saturday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vintage Pizzeria, 5510 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

The online survey asks those taking it to voice their opinions on the vision and architectural character for Dunwoody Village, long considered the “heart” of the city.

“The intent of this survey (and following public charrette) is to address growing concerns over the current architectural regulations and to develop an architectural vision to compliment the 2011 Dunwoody Village Master Plan, which successfully addressed topics such as walkability, land use, circulation, and green space,” states an introduction to the survey.

The survey includes questions on what people like or dislike about Dunwoody Village and how often they visit Dunwoody Village.

There are also several pictures of various architectural designs presented that ask people’s opinions on what they like or don’t like like the ones seen below.

Dunwoody Village, long the heart of the community, is now also the center of a cultural debate on whether it should keep its “Williamsburg” architectural style or open to a modern look and feel.

City planning officials presented to the Planning Commission on July 10 a revised Dunwoody Village Overlay rewrite that essentially erases the renowned architectural standards commonly known as the Williamsburg style that has been in place since the early 1970s.

The proposed changes are coming at the same time developers Crim and Associates is seeking a special land use permit to construct a contemporary/industrial building at 5419 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, the visible corner in the overlay where an old car wash was located in recent years.

Click here to take the survey.