Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst will host his monthly town hall meeting on Thursday, Aug. 16, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4363 Peachtree road.

The town hall will include an open forum question and answer session with Mayor Ernst and other Brookhaven department managers.

Ernst will host subsequent town halls on Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20.