U.S. Rep. Karen Handel is the featured speaker at the Brookhaven Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, Aug. 16. The meeting is from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Marlow’s Tavern, 3575 Durden Drive #301.

Handel is expected to discuss tax reform and the opioid crisis.

Handel represents the 6th Congressional District which includes portions of Sandy Springs, Brookhaven and Dunwoody.

She faces Democratic candidate Lucy McBath in November.

Tickets are $40 at the door.