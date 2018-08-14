Sandy Springs has set the next open house to present Johnson Ferry Road/Mount Vernon Highway intersection concepts for Aug. 30.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. in City Hall, 1 Galambos Way. It will begin with a presentation at 6:15 p.m. followed by the open house, a press release said.

The open house follows the March meeting that presented a controversial plan to build a four-lane cut-through street that would run through what is now a Sandy Springs Branch Library park.

Officials at this meeting will present two grid concepts that include pedestrian improvements, according to the release.

Both grids would create two separate east/west corridors that can operate independently of each other, the release said.

The current intersection is an unusual X-shaped configuration complicated by Boylston Drive entering from the south. Located just a block east of busy Roswell Road, the intersection is known as dangerous and gridlocked during rush hour, though traffic can be light at most other times.

The project is one of the many intersections around Sandy Springs targeted for improvement under a transportation special local option sales tax.