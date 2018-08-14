A South African restaurant is planning to open in The Shops Buckhead Atlanta, the shopping center in the Buckhead Village area.

The restaurant plans to open in the suite at 306 Buckhead Ave., according to a planning application. The suite has been vacant and was used in December 2017 as a space for Miracle Two, the holiday-themed pop-up bar.

The restaurant is seeking to have Oliver McMillan, the landlord, first expand the patio area by 277 square feet. The restaurant will then come back and built out the interior, according to presentation at the SPI-9 board meeting on Aug. 1.