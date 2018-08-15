The Brookhaven Police Department is holding in its annual Hot Pursuit and Glow Run race Saturday, Aug. 25, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Murphey Candler Park, 1551 W. Nancy Creek Drive.

The fifth annual race, now in its second year as a nighttime Glow Run, has raised thousands of dollars for the Police Department’s Shop With a Badge initiative. All funds raised through registration fees, donations and sponsorships will be given to underprivileged children to shop at Target shortly before Christmas. The children are paired up with participating police officers, sheriff’s deputies, troopers and various other first responders to pick out much needed items and toys.

“It’s very important for our community to come out and participate in this great annual event as it makes our Shop With a Badge initiative a reality,” said Officer Carlos Nino in a press release. Last year the BPD took 66 children shopping and plans to take 77 children shopping this year. Participants can register for a 5K run or 1K walk, and children ages 6 and under are invited to a free Tot Trot. All who participate will receive a finisher medal that glows in the dark. The race and walk are running stroller and pet friendly. Music, photo booths, and glow paint, rings, bracelets and sticks will be part of the fun. To sponsor the event or make a donation, contact Sgt. Jake Kissel or Officer Carlos Nino at Jacob.Kissel@brookhavenga.gov or Carlos.Nino@brookhavenga.gov . For more information or to register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2018/18054/2nd-annual-hot-pursuit-glow-run .