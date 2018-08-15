Crim and Associates, developer of the property at 5419 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road in the Dunwoody Village Overlay, has withdrawn its request for a special land use permit to build a contemporary building on the site.

The withdrawal was announced at the city’s Aug. 14 Planning Commission meeting. City officials said the withdrawal was requested to give the city time to determine what it wants for the overlay.

The city’s Community Development department is requesting major changes to the overlay be made, including essentially erasing the architectural style commonly referred to as the “Williamsburg” style. The request went before the Planning Commission for the second time Aug. 14.

The proposed changes are being made at the request of the City Council after members say they have received numerous emails and requests from residents wanting to see more modern architecture in what is considered the “heart” of the city. Council members say they also hear complaints from property and business owners about the restrictions.

Crim and Associates wants to construct a building with a flat roof with large windows for a restaurant tenant. Both are not currently allowed in the overlay.

The cultural debate surrounding the overlay has pitted people who prefer the traditional, unique look of Dunwoody Village against those seeking sleeker architecture they say will bring in trendier businesses.

The Planning Commission deferred until next month taking a vote on the proposed changes to the Overlay. The deferral was made after the city on Aug. 13 amended an ordinance prohibiting the Planning Commission from asking for more than one deferral on an applicant’s request.