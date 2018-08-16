Sandy Springs City Council unanimously approved using eminent domain to take a piece of land fronting a Roswell Road apartment complex for the city’s sidewalk project at its Aug. 7 meeting.

The appraisal for the about 1,500 square feet fronting Southern Trace Apartment Homes at 5320 Roswell Road came in at $43,000, according to the city.

The owner of property wants double the city’s offer, City Attorney Dan Lee said. The city has “exhausted all options” to negotiate purchase of the property, he said.

The property is needed for the project to add or improve sidewalks along Roswell Road, Lee said.