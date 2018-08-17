The Dunwoody High School Community Association plans to host a ribbon-cutting to celebrate athletic field upgrades, including a new athletic track and seating, at an Aug. 19 rally.

The plans to upgrade the athletic field facilities have been in the works for years. The DHS Community Association started an official capital campaign in 2016. The ribbon-cutting will celebrate finishing some of the projects, including installing 1,000 new spectator seats, a new track around the athletic field, storage facilities, a walkway and landscaping, said Melissa Humphries, the chair of the capital campaign’s executive committee, in an email.

The ribbon-cutting will be held during a rally that will include student musical performances and is open to the community, according to an event announcement. The rally is planned to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dunwoody High Athletic Plaza, the announcement said. The school is located at 5035 Vermack Road.

The campaign, called “Game On,” is still raising the remaining funds needed to install new lights around the field to allow students to practice after sundown, Humphries said.

For more information about the campaign, visit dunwoodyalumni.org.