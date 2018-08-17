Fulton students will stay home from school on Election Day this November due to safety and security concerns.

The Fulton Board of Education unanimously voted at its Aug. 16 meeting to make Nov. 6 a teacher workday.

The board previously discussed the change at a June 12 meeting, where Board of Education Vice President Linda McCain cited parents’ safety and security concerns as a reason to close schools.

The board voted at the same time to change March 8, 2019 from a teacher workday to a regular school day, meaning students will not lose any instructional time due to the Election Day closure, according to the board agenda.

Fulton joins the DeKalb County School District and Atlanta Public Schools in having Election Day be a teacher workday.

The Atlanta Public Schools board voted to amend the school calendar Aug. 6 to due traffic and security concerns, the district said in a press release. The DeKalb Board of Education made Election Day a teacher workday when it approved the 2018-2019 calendar at its January meeting, according to the district.