A man was found killed, apparently by a gunshot, inside a house in Buckhead’s Garden Hills neighborhood on Aug. 15, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say they received a “person down” call around 10:30 a.m. at 351 Alexander Drive and found the victim with an “apparent gunshot wound.”

“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim may have been familiar with someone who was present at the time of the shooting,” said Sgt. John Chafee, an APD spokesperson. “At this time, the investigation continues.”

The Garden Hills Civic Association notified its members about the killing via an email.

“We have been told by APD there did not appear to be signs of forcible entry and they do not feel at this time that this was the result of a random act,” said the civic association’s email in part. “We know the resident in the home is deceased and that is obviously very concerning.”

Alexander Drive is a short street that runs off Ellwood Drive next to Alexander Park.

–John Ruch and Evelyn Andrews