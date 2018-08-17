“City Springs Day” on Aug. 11 offered residents a free day of performances and festivities to open the new Performing Arts Center in Sandy Springs’ civic center at 1 Galambos Way. Among the groups performing were the Atlanta Ballet, the Atlanta Opera, the local Act3 Productions theater company, and Roswell Dance Theater. That night, the Byers Theatre within the PAC had its debut with a ticketed performance by the Branford Marsalis Quartet. For more about the PAC’s debut season, see citysprings.com.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
The Room to Move Dance group performs “Shouts and Murmurs” in the Studio Theatre.
Having some fun with a barbershop quartet workshop in the Byers Theatre lobby are, from left, Jim Moore; instructor and performer Nick Demeris; Anna Stidsen, 7, and Nicole Bluestein, 7. Moore had a leg up as a singer with Atlanta Vocal Project.
Olivia Sherman plays a beanbag tossing game with brother Samuel in the City Green park as part of the outdoor festivities.
Audience members await a free performance in the Studio Theatre, which doubles as the City Council chamber on non-artistic Tuesday nights.