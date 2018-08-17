“City Springs Day” on Aug. 11 offered residents a free day of performances and festivities to open the new Performing Arts Center in Sandy Springs’ civic center at 1 Galambos Way. Among the groups performing were the Atlanta Ballet, the Atlanta Opera, the local Act3 Productions theater company, and Roswell Dance Theater. That night, the Byers Theatre within the PAC had its debut with a ticketed performance by the Branford Marsalis Quartet. For more about the PAC’s debut season, see citysprings.com.

Photos by Phil Mosier.