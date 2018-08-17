The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road ramp closure

Aug. 22-23: Ramp to I-285 westbound closed, with detour on I-285 eastbound/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road lane closures

Aug. 20-22: Ramp to I-285 westbound, one right lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Aug. 17-19: Northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, with detour on Abernathy Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Aug. 17: Westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, four lanes, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Aug. 18-19: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Aug. 20-22: Westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Aug. 22-24: Westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Aug. 24-25: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Roswell Road lane closures

Aug. 21-24: Ramp to I-285 eastbound, one left lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Aug. 21 and 24, the following roadways will have traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have period traffic pacing — meaning police cars will sometimes force other vehicles to slow or stop — between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.